There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel by the state-owned oil companies even on the fifth day. On Wednesday, the Kejriwal government had cut the price of petrol by ₹8.56 in Delhi, while there was no change in the price of diesel.

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre and of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, the total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel to 40 per cent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax or VAT on the fuel.

How to check the latest fuel rates by an SMS:

You can also check the latest rates of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can check the latest rates by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9224992249 and BPCL customers by sending RSP to the number 9223112222. At the same time, customers of HPCL can know the price by writing HPPrice and sending it to the number 9222201122.

Meanwhile, Work is underway to set up charging stations for electric vehicles at 22,000 of the 70,000 petrol pumps across the country, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the first priority would be to set up such charging stations for electric vehicles at express highways, highways and populated cities.

