Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for two weeks. Details
The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at 103.97 per litre and of diesel at 86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 100.58 per litre and diesel at 85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 108.20 and diesel cost 94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, the total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel to 40 per cent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax or VAT on the fuel.

