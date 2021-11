The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 per litre and of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, the total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel to 40 per cent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax or VAT on the fuel.

Also, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lead an official and business delegation to UAE from November 15-17 to attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas informed on Sunday.

Hardeep Puri is undertaking the visit at the invitation of Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of UAE.

During the visit, the Minister will participate in the inaugural Ceremony of ADIPEC and also take part in a Ministerial Round Table titled "Charting the Climate Action Path from COP 26 to COP 27". Puri will inaugurate the India Pavilion, set up jointly by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.