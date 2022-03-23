Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday again hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day, since the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) started the increase in petroleum products after a gap of more than four months. Today, petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.01 per litre as against ₹96.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹88.27 per litre to ₹86.67, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

