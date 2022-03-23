This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday again hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day, since the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) started the increase in petroleum products after a gap of more than four months. Today, petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.01 per litre as against ₹96.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from ₹88.27 per litre to ₹86.67, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
In Mumbai, the petrol price has been hiked to ₹111.67 per litre, and diesel to ₹95.85 per litre.As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹106.34 and ₹91.42 and ₹102.91 and ₹92.95 respectively in Chennai.
The price of petrol and diesel in Bengaluru on Wednesday was at Rs102.26 and Rs86.58 respectively while in Gurugram it is RS 97.50 for petrol and ₹88.72 fro diesel.
The resumption of fuel price hikes has fanned concerns of stoking inflation, which is already above the targeted 6 per cent level.
On November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said that nine states had not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel after the Centre's move to reduce excise duty on the petroleum products.
International oil prices started rising again this year and jumped to a 14-year high of $140 per barrel earlier this month. Brent was trading at USD 118.59 per barrel on Tuesday.
To compound things, the Indian rupee tumbled against the US dollar, making imports costlier. India relies on overseas purchases to meet about 85 per cent of its oil requirement, making it one of the most vulnerable in Asia to higher oil prices.
