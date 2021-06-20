In the national capital, petrol got costlier by 29 paise, while diesel rose by 27 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.
The latest revision took the cost of petrol in Delhi to ₹97.22 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 87.97. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.36 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹95.44 per litre.
In addition to this, Patna is on the verge of joining the list of state capitals where the auto fuel has crossed the ₹100-mark. A litre of petrol is priced at ₹99.28 in the city currently, while diesel is at ₹93.30.
Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru joined the cities in the week gone by.
Following this, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in eight states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Last week, it also earned the distinction of diesel breaching ₹100.