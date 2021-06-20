Fuel prices have been on an upwards trajectory for nearly 50 days now, hurting the pockets of all consumers.

After remaining steady for a day, the rates were hiked for the eleventh time this month on Sunday, breaching all previous records.

In the national capital, petrol got costlier by 29 paise, while diesel rose by 27 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The latest revision took the cost of petrol in Delhi to ₹97.22 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 87.97. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹103.36 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹95.44 per litre.

In addition to this, Patna is on the verge of joining the list of state capitals where the auto fuel has crossed the ₹100-mark. A litre of petrol is priced at ₹99.28 in the city currently, while diesel is at ₹93.30.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru joined the cities in the week gone by.

Following this, petrol is being sold at over ₹100 in eight states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Last week, it also earned the distinction of diesel breaching ₹100.

Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at ₹108.37 in the small city while diesel is retailing at ₹101.12.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 a litre on diesel.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹97.22 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.97 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹103.36 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.44 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹97.12 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.82 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹98.40 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.58 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹100.47 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.26 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹101.04 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.89 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹99.20 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.47 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹103.88 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.99 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹99.28 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.30 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹93.50 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.62 per litre

