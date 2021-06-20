Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol nears 100 in Patna after Mumbai, Bengaluru. Check latest rates after today's hike

Petrol nears 100 in Patna after Mumbai, Bengaluru. Check latest rates after today's hike

A worker fills fuel in a vehicle as petrol prices crossed 100 mark in Hyderabad
2 min read . 07:38 AM IST Edited By Sneha

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru joined the cities in the week gone by

Fuel prices have been on an upwards trajectory for nearly 50 days now, hurting the pockets of all consumers.

After remaining steady for a day, the rates were hiked for the eleventh time this month on Sunday, breaching all previous records.

After remaining steady for a day, the rates were hiked for the eleventh time this month on Sunday, breaching all previous records.

In the national capital, petrol got costlier by 29 paise, while diesel rose by 27 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The latest revision took the cost of petrol in Delhi to 97.22 per litre while diesel is currently retailing at 87.97. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 103.36 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 95.44 per litre.

In addition to this, Patna is on the verge of joining the list of state capitals where the auto fuel has crossed the 100-mark. A litre of petrol is priced at 99.28 in the city currently, while diesel is at 93.30.

Bhopal had last month become the first state capital to breach the 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur and then Mumbai. Hyderabad and Bengaluru joined the cities in the week gone by.

Following this, petrol is being sold at over 100 in eight states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hitting 100 a litre mark in mid-February. Last week, it also earned the distinction of diesel breaching 100.

Currently, a litre of petrol is being sold at 108.37 in the small city while diesel is retailing at 101.12.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. Centre levies 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – 97.22 per litre; diesel prices – 87.97 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – 103.36 per litre; diesel prices – 95.44 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – 97.12 per litre; diesel prices – 90.82 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – 98.40 per litre; diesel prices – 92.58 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 100.47 per litre; diesel prices – 93.26 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 101.04 per litre; diesel prices – 95.89 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – 99.20 per litre; diesel prices – 94.47 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – 103.88 per litre; diesel prices – 96.99 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – 99.28 per litre; diesel prices – 93.30 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – 93.50 per litre; diesel prices – 87.62 per litre

