Petrol, diesel price today: No change for second day after 9-11 hike in 3 weeks

NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged for the second day in a row today. In a span of 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹9.17 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of ₹11.14 a litre. Diesel rates remain at an all-time high level in Delhi and costs 10 paise more than petrol.

While diesel price had been hiked on 22 occasions since June 7, petrol price had been raised on 21 occasions. After taking an 82-day break from reviewing fuel rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers have been adjusting rates in line with costs from June 7. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.43. Diesel ₹80.53

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.65. Diesel ₹72.81

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.21. Diesel ₹78.95

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.67. Diesel ₹77.78

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.48. Diesel ₹78.70

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹83.04. Diesel ₹76.59

Domestic fuel prices are calculated using a complex formula comprising international benchmark rates of the two fuels and forex rates. Retail prices vary from state to state due to value-added tax.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has charged the Narendra Modi government with "profiteering" at the expense of the people and said its duty was to help them in times of crisis and not make profits out of their hard-earned money.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the tax revenue earned from petrol and diesel is being used to fund welfare programmes for the poor and not to benefit any "son-in-law or Rajiv Gandhi Foundation".