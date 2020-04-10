NEW DELHI : As oil marketing companies struggle with huge inventory losses as demand slumped by around 66% this month during lockdown, the prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged for the 25th consecutive day today. In states like West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra where VAT was hiked, the rates too went up by Re 1- 1.5 on April 1.

The demand for petrol and diesel is now down 66% this month as only those who fall under the essential services category are able to buy fuel. Demand is expected to pick up when the lockdown is lifted and public transport resumes.

Oil retailers make inventory losses in a falling market as the cost of the inventory in the form of crude and products is higher that the prevailing prices.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at 69.59 per litre and diesel at 62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at 76.31 per litre and diesel at 66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at 65.71 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at 73.55 and diesel at 65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging 73.97 for petrol and 67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out 70.21 for petrol and 62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging 73.30 for petrol and 65.62 for diesel.

In the international market, Brent crude oil rates fell 4%, to settle at $31.48 a barrel.

