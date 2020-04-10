NEW DELHI : As oil marketing companies struggle with huge inventory losses as demand slumped by around 66% this month during lockdown, the prices of petrol and diesel were kept unchanged for the 25th consecutive day today. In states like West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra where VAT was hiked, the rates too went up by Re 1- ₹1.5 on April 1.

The demand for petrol and diesel is now down 66% this month as only those who fall under the essential services category are able to buy fuel. Demand is expected to pick up when the lockdown is lifted and public transport resumes.

Oil retailers make inventory losses in a falling market as the cost of the inventory in the form of crude and products is higher that the prevailing prices.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol is priced at ₹69.59 per litre and diesel at ₹62.29 per litre today. In Mumbai, petrol is selling at ₹76.31 per litre and diesel at ₹66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost ₹72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at ₹65.71 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is now selling at ₹73.55 and diesel at ₹65.96. In Hyderabad, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.97 for petrol and ₹67.82 for diesel. If you are in Gurgaon, you will have to shell out ₹70.21 for petrol and ₹62.08 for diesel. In Kolkata, petrol pumps are charging ₹73.30 for petrol and ₹65.62 for diesel.

In the international market, Brent crude oil rates fell 4%, to settle at $31.48 a barrel.