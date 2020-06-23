Petrol, diesel price today: The two fuels now cost almost the same in Delhi

In Delhi, the price of diesel has increased so much now that it is almost equivalent to that of petrol in Delhi. Buying a litre of petrol would cost you ₹79.76 while diesel costs ₹79.40, a narrow gap of just 36 paise. Due to a difference in international benchmark rates, petrol usually costs anywhere between ₹5-8 more than diesel, used widely by the industry and goods transporters.