Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel price unchanged for a week now. Check latest rates here

NEW DELHI : Amid protests in several parts of the country, petrol and diesel prices have been left untouched for a week now. Fuel rates were last hiked on 29th June after petrol hit a 19-month high and diesel touched a new record high in Delhi. From June 7 to 29, the price of petrol has increased by 9.17 a litre and that of diesel by 11.14 a litre.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol 80.43. Diesel 80.53

Gurgaon: Petrol 78.65. Diesel 72.81

Mumbai: Petrol 87.21. Diesel 78.95

Chennai: Petrol 83.67. Diesel 77.78

Hyderabad: Petrol 83.48. Diesel 78.70

Bengaluru: Petrol 83.04. Diesel 76.59

For the first time, the price of diesel is more than that of petrol in Delhi. It is, however, not the case in other cities as the Delhi government had hiked VAT on diesel. About 70% of fuel prices comprise taxes.

In the international market, oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher, supported by tighter supplies, while U.S. benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb oil demand in the United States.

Brent crude rose 18 cents, or 0.4%, to $42.98 a barrel by 0252 GMT after a 4.3% gain last week, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $40.42, down 23 cents, or 0.6%, from its previous settlement on Thursday. U.S. markets were closed on Friday to mark July 4 holiday celebrations.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout