Petrol, diesel price unchanged for a week now. Check latest rates here

NEW DELHI : Amid protests in several parts of the country, petrol and diesel prices have been left untouched for a week now. Fuel rates were last hiked on 29th June after petrol hit a 19-month high and diesel touched a new record high in Delhi. From June 7 to 29, the price of petrol has increased by ₹9.17 a litre and that of diesel by ₹11.14 a litre.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.43. Diesel ₹80.53

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.65. Diesel ₹72.81

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.21. Diesel ₹78.95

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.67. Diesel ₹77.78

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.48. Diesel ₹78.70

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹83.04. Diesel ₹76.59

For the first time, the price of diesel is more than that of petrol in Delhi. It is, however, not the case in other cities as the Delhi government had hiked VAT on diesel. About 70% of fuel prices comprise taxes.

In the international market, oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot on Monday, with Brent crude edging higher, supported by tighter supplies, while U.S. benchmark WTI futures dropped on concern that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb oil demand in the United States.

Brent crude rose 18 cents, or 0.4%, to $42.98 a barrel by 0252 GMT after a 4.3% gain last week, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $40.42, down 23 cents, or 0.6%, from its previous settlement on Thursday. U.S. markets were closed on Friday to mark July 4 holiday celebrations.