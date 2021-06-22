OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices again touch historic highs after today's rate hike

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked again on Tuesday, taking fuel prices across the country to a new record hi, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Fuel rates were left unchanged on Monday.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 28 paise and 26 paise respectively. The price hike led to a litre of petrol at 97.50 per litre and diesel at 88.23 in the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol price is priced at an all-time high of 103.63 a litre in Mumbai, with an increase of 27 paise from the previous day price of 103.36 per litre.

Mumbai was the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the 100-a-litre mark. Diesel also increased by 28 paise to retail at 95.72 per litre in the financial capital, up from 95.44 per litre.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Petrol is being sold at 108.37 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel comes for 101.12.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout