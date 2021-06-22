Petrol and diesel rates were hiked again on Tuesday, taking fuel prices across the country to a new record hi, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Fuel rates were left unchanged on Monday.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 28 paise and 26 paise respectively. The price hike led to a litre of petrol at 97.50 per litre and diesel at ₹88.23 in the national capital.

Petrol price is priced at an all-time high of ₹103.63 a litre in Mumbai, with an increase of 27 paise from the previous day price of ₹103.36 per litre.

Mumbai was the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the ₹100-a-litre mark. Diesel also increased by 28 paise to retail at ₹95.72 per litre in the financial capital, up from ₹95.44 per litre.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Petrol is being sold at ₹108.37 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel comes for ₹101.12.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges

