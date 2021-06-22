Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices again touch historic highs after today's rate hike

Petrol, diesel prices again touch historic highs after today's rate hike

Premium
File photo: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
1 min read . 08:42 AM IST Livemint

Petrol price is priced at an all-time high of 103.63 a litre in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked again on Tuesday, taking fuel prices across the country to a new record hi, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. Fuel rates were left unchanged on Monday.

In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel increased by 28 paise and 26 paise respectively. The price hike led to a litre of petrol at 97.50 per litre and diesel at 88.23 in the national capital.

Petrol price is priced at an all-time high of 103.63 a litre in Mumbai, with an increase of 27 paise from the previous day price of 103.36 per litre.

Mumbai was the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the 100-a-litre mark. Diesel also increased by 28 paise to retail at 95.72 per litre in the financial capital, up from 95.44 per litre.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Petrol is being sold at 108.37 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel comes for 101.12.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges

