Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices at record high after three-day hiatus: Check latest price here
Residents have also urged the state government to intervene by reducing VAT on petroleum products in the state. (HT FILE) (HT_PRINT)
Petrol, diesel prices at record high after three-day hiatus: Check latest price here

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 05:48 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The price of petrol and diesel have been witnessing a steady rise since the second week of February
  • Few state governments have been trying to ease the pressure on the end-users by reducing a portion of the state taxes on the fuel.

Fuel prices in India have received a hike after maintaining the same price for three consecutive days. The hike has taken the price of petrol up by almost 15 to 24 paise. According to Indian Oil’s official application, the price of petrol in Delhi has been marked at 91.17 per litre. Diesel, in the national capital, has reached a price of 81.47 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel have been witnessing a steady rise since the second week of February. The price of petrol in Mumbai was recorded at 97.57 per litre whereas diesel is being sold at 88.60 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol price increased to 93.11 per litre. Diesel is selling at 86.45 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol has now reached the price of 94.22, diesel has now priced at 86.37 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price has been set at 91.35 per litre. Diesel is selling at a price of 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, per litre of petrol is selling at 97.21 whereas diesel is selling at 86.90. People in Hyderabad will have to shed 94.79 for a litre of petrol and 88.86 for each litre of diesel.

Despite rising prices, few state governments have been trying to ease the pressure on the end-users. States such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya have managed to reduce a portion of the state taxes on the fuel.

Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan charge more value-added tax on fuel which has led to petrol prices reaching triple-digit figures in a few areas of the state.

