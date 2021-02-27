{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fuel prices in India have received a hike after maintaining the same price for three consecutive days. The hike has taken the price of petrol up by almost 15 to 24 paise. According to Indian Oil’s official application, the price of petrol in Delhi has been marked at ₹91.17 per litre. Diesel, in the national capital, has reached a price of ₹81.47 per litre.

Fuel prices in India have received a hike after maintaining the same price for three consecutive days. The hike has taken the price of petrol up by almost 15 to 24 paise. According to Indian Oil’s official application, the price of petrol in Delhi has been marked at ₹91.17 per litre. Diesel, in the national capital, has reached a price of ₹81.47 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol price increased to ₹93.11 per litre. Diesel is selling at ₹86.45 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol has now reached the price of ₹94.22, diesel has now priced at ₹86.37 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol price has been set at ₹91.35 per litre. Diesel is selling at a price of ₹84.35 per litre. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Pune, per litre of petrol is selling at ₹97.21 whereas diesel is selling at ₹86.90. People in Hyderabad will have to shed ₹94.79 for a litre of petrol and ₹88.86 for each litre of diesel.

Despite rising prices, few state governments have been trying to ease the pressure on the end-users. States such as Nagaland, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya have managed to reduce a portion of the state taxes on the fuel.

Some states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan charge more value-added tax on fuel which has led to petrol prices reaching triple-digit figures in a few areas of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}