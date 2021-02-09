OPEN APP
FILE PHOTO: An attendant prepares to refuel a car at a petrol station (REUTERS)
Petrol, diesel prices at record high after today's hike: Check out latest rates in your city

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 08:52 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Global oil prices today rose to their highest in 13 months as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets

Retail prices of petrol hit a new record high on Tuesday in the national capital with oil marketing companies (OMCs) raising pump prices by 35 paise a litre to 87.30. Diesel prices were also up 35 paise a litre, selling at 77.48 a litre in Delhi, according to price notification of state-owned fuel retailers

Petrol and diesel retailed at a record high in Mumbai as well, at 93.83 a litre and 84.36 a litre respectively.

Petrol, Diesel prices in metros

Delhi - 87.30, 77.48

Mumbai - 93.83, 84.36

Koltata - 88.63, 81.06

Chennai - 89.70, 82.66

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Global oil prices today rose to their highest in 13 months as supply cuts by major producers and optimism over fuel demand recovery support energy markets. Brent crude futures for April gained 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $60.85 a barrel.

Additional supply reductions by top exporter Saudi Arabia in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, are tightening supplies and balancing global markets.

Investors are also pinning hopes on oil demand recovery when COVID-19 vaccines take effect. A weak dollar has also helped shored up prices of commodities.

With inputs from agencies

