Petrol, diesel prices jumped today to hit fresh all-time highs following a surge in global crude oil rates. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates increased by 35 paise to cost ₹ 106.19 and ₹ 94.92 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is being retailed at ₹ 112.11, and diesel is sold at ₹ 102.89 per litre.

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

On Monday, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

