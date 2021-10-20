Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices at record level after today's hike. Check rates

Petrol, diesel prices at record level after today's hike. Check rates

A man holds a diesel fuel nozzle at a petrol station.
08:39 AM IST Livemint

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is being retailed at 112.11, and diesel is sold at 102.89 per litre. 

Petrol, diesel prices jumped today to hit fresh all-time highs following a surge in global crude oil rates. In Delhi, petrol and diesel rates increased by 35 paise to cost 106.19 and 94.92 per litre respectively, according to oil marketing companies.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is being retailed at 112.11, and diesel is sold at 102.89 per litre. 

The rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

On Monday, a source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

