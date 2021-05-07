Petrol, diesel prices continue to rise for fourth day in a row

Interestingly, diesel and petrol retail prices in India had remained subdued assembly elections were being held across five states, with three government-run OMCS—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL)—refraining from raising prices. The state-run OMCs and the government have maintained that there is no correlation between elections and transportation fuel price freeze.