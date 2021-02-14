For the sixth straight day, petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four metros on Sunday, 14 February, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by almost 29-32 paise.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from ₹88.44 per litre to ₹88.73 and diesel was hiked by 32 paise from ₹78.74 per litre to ₹79.06 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹95.21 per litre and ₹86.04 per litre, respectively.

Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metro cities.

Check the latest fuel rates in your city:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.01 per litre and ₹82.65 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹90.96 per litre and ₹84.16 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.70 per litre and ₹83.81 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹92.26 per litre and ₹86.23 per litre.

5) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.50 per litre and ₹79.49 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹91.12 per litre and ₹84.27 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹87.44 per litre and ₹79.43 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to ₹95.17 per litre and ₹87.38 per litre.

The relentless hike in fuel prices has been criticised by the Opposition, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Expectations of strong improvements in demand with the global rollout of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus have also put upward pressure on crude oil prices as per experts.

The rise in crude prices will also put upward pressure on petrol and diesel prices across the country, which are already at all-time highs due to the recent rally in international crude prices as well as high central and state levies.

