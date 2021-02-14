Subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge in Delhi, Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city
Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metro cities.

Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge in Delhi, Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

2 min read . 08:08 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from 88.44 per litre to 88.73 and diesel was hiked by 32 paise from 78.74 per litre to 79.06 per litre
  • Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at 95.21 per litre and 86.04 per litre, respectively

For the sixth straight day, petrol and diesel prices touched all-time highs across the four metros on Sunday, 14 February, after oil marketing companies increased the rates by almost 29-32 paise.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was increased by 29 paise from 88.44 per litre to 88.73 and diesel was hiked by 32 paise from 78.74 per litre to 79.06 per litre, as per the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at 95.21 per litre and 86.04 per litre, respectively.

Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metro cities.

Check the latest fuel rates in your city:

1) Petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.01 per litre and 82.65 per litre in Kolkata.

2) In Chennai, petrol and diesel rates rose to 90.96 per litre and 84.16 per litre.

3) In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.70 per litre and 83.81 per litre.

4) In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel rates rose to 92.26 per litre and 86.23 per litre.

5) In Noida, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.50 per litre and 79.49 per litre.

6) In Patna, petrol and diesel rates rose to 91.12 per litre and 84.27 per litre.

7) In Lucknow, petrol and diesel rates rose to 87.44 per litre and 79.43 per litre.

8) In Jaipur, petrol and diesel rates rose to 95.17 per litre and 87.38 per litre.

The relentless hike in fuel prices has been criticised by the Opposition, including the Congress party, that has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.

Expectations of strong improvements in demand with the global rollout of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus have also put upward pressure on crude oil prices as per experts.

The rise in crude prices will also put upward pressure on petrol and diesel prices across the country, which are already at all-time highs due to the recent rally in international crude prices as well as high central and state levies.

