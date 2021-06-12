After the latest increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.12, whereas diesel costs ₹86.98 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.30 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.39 per litre.
In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the ₹100-mark for the first time. Petrol is now costing ₹107.00 a litre in the area and diesel at ₹100.05.
Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Premium or additive laced petrol in the town sells for ₹110.22 a litre and same grade diesel at ₹103.47.
Mumbai on 29 May became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over ₹100 a litre.
The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.