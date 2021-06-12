Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Saturday, taking a heavy toll on many across the country.

While petrol got costlier by 27 paise per litre in the national capital, diesel rates went up by 23 paise per litre, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

After the latest increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.12, whereas diesel costs ₹86.98 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.30 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.39 per litre.

In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the ₹100-mark for the first time. Petrol is now costing ₹107.00 a litre in the area and diesel at ₹100.05.

Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Premium or additive laced petrol in the town sells for ₹110.22 a litre and same grade diesel at ₹103.47.

Mumbai on 29 May became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over ₹100 a litre.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹96.12 per litre; diesel prices – ₹86.98 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹102.30 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.39 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹96.06 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.83 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹97.43 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.64 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹99.33 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.21 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹99.90 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹98 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.33 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹102.73 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.92 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹98.68 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.73 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹92.45 per litre; diesel prices – ₹86.6 per litre

