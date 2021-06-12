This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After the latest increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at ₹96.12, whereas diesel costs ₹86.98 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹102.30 per litre, while diesel has reached ₹94.39 per litre.
In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the ₹100-mark for the first time. Petrol is now costing ₹107.00 a litre in the area and diesel at ₹100.05.
Petrol is retailing above the ₹100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.
Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit ₹100 a litre mark in mid-February. Premium or additive laced petrol in the town sells for ₹110.22 a litre and same grade diesel at ₹103.47.
Mumbai on 29 May became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over ₹100 a litre.
The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.