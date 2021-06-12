Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Diesel crosses 100-mark in Rajasthan as fuel prices continue upward climb. Check latest rates

Diesel crosses 100-mark in Rajasthan as fuel prices continue upward climb. Check latest rates

Premium
A man counts notes as he fills his motorbike tank at a petrol station
2 min read . 08:21 AM IST Edited By Sneha

Petrol is retailing above the 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh

Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Saturday, taking a heavy toll on many across the country.

Fuel prices were hiked for the second day in a row on Saturday, taking a heavy toll on many across the country.

While petrol got costlier by 27 paise per litre in the national capital, diesel rates went up by 23 paise per litre, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

TRENDING STORIES See All

While petrol got costlier by 27 paise per litre in the national capital, diesel rates went up by 23 paise per litre, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After the latest increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing at 96.12, whereas diesel costs 86.98 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 102.30 per litre, while diesel has reached 94.39 per litre.

In the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border, diesel breached the 100-mark for the first time. Petrol is now costing 107.00 a litre in the area and diesel at 100.05.

Petrol is retailing above the 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Sri Ganganagar was the first in the country to see petrol price hit 100 a litre mark in mid-February. Premium or additive laced petrol in the town sells for 110.22 a litre and same grade diesel at 103.47.

Mumbai on 29 May became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over 100 a litre.

The difference in prices in states occurs on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – 96.12 per litre; diesel prices – 86.98 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – 102.30 per litre; diesel prices – 94.39 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – 96.06 per litre; diesel prices – 89.83 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – 97.43 per litre; diesel prices – 91.64 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 99.33 per litre; diesel prices – 91.21 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 99.90 per litre; diesel prices – 94.82 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – 98 per litre; diesel prices – 93.33 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – 102.73 per litre; diesel prices – 95.92 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – 98.68 per litre; diesel prices – 92.73 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – 92.45 per litre; diesel prices – 86.6 per litre

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!