The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Sunday. With the latest hike, petrol is now being sold at ₹95.03 per litre and diesel at ₹85.95 a litre in Delhi. On Saturday, the the petrol was available at ₹94.76 per litre and diesel at ₹85.66 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol price jumped to ₹101.25 per litre and diesel rose to ₹93.30 per litre. On Saturday, the prices were ₹100.98 for petrol and ₹92.99 for diesel. On May 29, petrol price breached ₹100-mark in Mumbai.

In at least six states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Leh, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, petrol price has crossed ₹100-mark.

In MP's Bhopal, petrol prices went up to ₹103.17 per litre fom ₹102.98 per litre on Saturday. Here, diesel price too went up to ₹94.50 per litre.

Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, too saw a marginal hike in fuel prices and now petrol is being sold at ₹101.59 per litre. On Saturday, the price was ₹101.30.

Petrol price is highest in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, where a litre of petrol is available at ₹105.33.

On Saturday, petrol was available at over ₹100 per litre in almost all districts of Andhra Pradesh. In Vizag, petrol price was 99.75 and Diesel ₹94.08 per litre.

In Telangana, petrol prices crossed ₹100-mark in Adilabad ( ₹100.57) and Nizamabad ( ₹100.17). On Saturday, Petrol was priced at ₹100.43 a litre in Leh.

According to PTI, Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) revise prices of petrol and diesel daily. The price changes are based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

