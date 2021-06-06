OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices cross 100-mark in these states after today's hike. New rates

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Sunday. With the latest hike, petrol is now being sold at 95.03 per litre and diesel at 85.95 a litre in Delhi. On Saturday, the the petrol was available at 94.76 per litre and diesel at 85.66 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol price jumped to 101.25 per litre and diesel rose to 93.30 per litre. On Saturday, the prices were 100.98 for petrol and 92.99 for diesel. On May 29, petrol price breached 100-mark in Mumbai.

In at least six states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Leh, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, petrol price has crossed 100-mark.

In MP's Bhopal, petrol prices went up to 103.17 per litre fom 102.98 per litre on Saturday. Here, diesel price too went up to 94.50 per litre.

Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, too saw a marginal hike in fuel prices and now petrol is being sold at 101.59 per litre. On Saturday, the price was 101.30.

Petrol price is highest in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, where a litre of petrol is available at 105.33.

On Saturday, petrol was available at over 100 per litre in almost all districts of Andhra Pradesh. In Vizag, petrol price was 99.75 and Diesel 94.08 per litre.

In Telangana, petrol prices crossed 100-mark in Adilabad ( 100.57) and Nizamabad ( 100.17). On Saturday, Petrol was priced at 100.43 a litre in Leh.

According to PTI, Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) revise prices of petrol and diesel daily. The price changes are based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market and foreign exchange rates.

