Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India today. Check latest rates

Diesel registered its fourth hike since September 24 when the state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rates.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across India on Tuesday as international oil prices soared to a three-year high. Petrol price was increased by 19 to 25 paise per litre, and diesel price was hiked by 24 to 27 paise per litre, according to price notification by state-run oil companies.

Petrol price was increased for the first time after July 17. Diesel registered its fourth hike since September 24 when the state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rates.

In Mumbai, petrol was being retailed at ₹107.47 per litre. Diesel was being sold at ₹97.21 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices increased by 20 and 25 paise, respectively. Vehicle owners will have to shell out ₹101.39 for a litre of petrol, and ₹89.57 for a litre of diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at ₹101.87, with an increase of 25 paise. Diesel price also witnessed a hike of 25 paise and was sold at ₹92.67 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol comes for ₹99.15 per litre, and diesel at 94.17 per litre.

Prices have been hiked following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.

When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by ₹0.65 a litre and ₹1.25 per litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by ₹9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above the ₹100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

