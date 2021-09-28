Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India today. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked across India today. Check latest rates

Petrol is emerging as the preferred fuel with personal mobility picking up in the wake of covid-19, OMCs said.
08:29 AM IST

Diesel registered its fourth hike since September 24 when the state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rates.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across India on Tuesday as international oil prices soared to a three-year high. Petrol price was increased by 19 to 25 paise per litre, and diesel price was hiked by 24 to 27 paise per litre, according to price notification by state-run oil companies.

Petrol price was increased for the first time after July 17. Diesel registered its fourth hike since September 24 when the state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rates. 

In Mumbai, petrol was being retailed at 107.47 per litre. Diesel was being sold at 97.21 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices increased by 20 and 25 paise, respectively. Vehicle owners will have to shell out 101.39 for a litre of petrol, and 89.57 for a litre of diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at 101.87, with an increase of 25 paise. Diesel price also witnessed a hike of 25 paise and was sold at 92.67 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol comes for 99.15 per litre, and diesel at 94.17 per litre. 

Prices have been hiked following international oil prices surging to their highest since 2018.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had on September 24 resumed daily price revision, ending the pause in rates hit since September 5.

When international oil rates fell in July and August, retail prices of petrol and diesel in the Delhi market were reduced by 0.65 a litre and 1.25 per litre.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above the 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

