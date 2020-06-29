A day after there was no change in fuel prices , state-run oil marketing companies Monday hiked the price of petrol prices by 5 paise a litre to ₹80.43 and that of diesel increased to ₹80.53 (hike of Re 0.13) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital.

In last 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by ₹9.17 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of ₹11.14 a litre.

After taking an 82-day break from reviewing fuel rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers have been adjusting rates in line with costs from June 7. In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above ₹80. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹80.43. Diesel ₹80.53

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹78.65. Diesel ₹72.81

Mumbai: Petrol ₹87.21. Diesel ₹78.95

Chennai: Petrol ₹83.67. Diesel ₹77.78

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹83.48. Diesel ₹78.70

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹83.04. Diesel ₹76.59

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party would hold protests, between 11 a.m. and 12 noon on Monday in front of the central government offices against the fuel price hike, said senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal.

The protest is aimed at highlighting the people's plight due to the rising fuel prices and also to counter the BJP's policies and programmes.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via