Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after a day of no revision. Check latest rates
A fuel pump attendant fills a motorbike with petrol at a gas station

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after a day of no revision. Check latest rates

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

In last 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by 9.17 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of 11.14 a litre.

A day after there was no change in fuel prices, state-run oil marketing companies Monday hiked the price of petrol prices by 5 paise a litre to 80.43 and that of diesel increased to 80.53 (hike of Re 0.13) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital.

A day after there was no change in fuel prices, state-run oil marketing companies Monday hiked the price of petrol prices by 5 paise a litre to 80.43 and that of diesel increased to 80.53 (hike of Re 0.13) in Delhi, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital.

In last 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by 9.17 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of 11.14 a litre.

In last 22 days, the price of petrol has gone up by 9.17 a litre while that of diesel has gone by a higher margin of 11.14 a litre.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

After taking an 82-day break from reviewing fuel rates amid the coronavirus pandemic, retailers have been adjusting rates in line with costs from June 7. In Delhi, where the diesel costs more than petrol, both the fuels are now priced above 80. While petrol is selling at 19-month high level, diesel is at all-time high level.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol 80.43. Diesel 80.53

Gurgaon: Petrol 78.65. Diesel 72.81

Mumbai: Petrol 87.21. Diesel 78.95

Chennai: Petrol 83.67. Diesel 77.78

Hyderabad: Petrol 83.48. Diesel 78.70

Bengaluru: Petrol 83.04. Diesel 76.59

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party would hold protests, between 11 a.m. and 12 noon on Monday in front of the central government offices against the fuel price hike, said senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal.

The protest is aimed at highlighting the people's plight due to the rising fuel prices and also to counter the BJP's policies and programmes.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated