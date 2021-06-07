Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in your city1 min read . Updated: 07 Jun 2021, 12:50 PM IST
Petrol price in Delhi crossed ₹95-per-litre mark on Monday
Petrol and diesel prices in India were hiked for the second consecutive day on June 7 by 27-28 paise per litre, according to oil marketing companies (OMCs).
Petrol price in Delhi crossed ₹95-per-litre mark on Monday. In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹95.37 a litre, while diesel costs ₹86.28.
The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the ₹101-a-litre mark at ₹101.47 per litre and diesel costing ₹93.64 a litre.
In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for ₹96.77, ₹95.34, respectively, higher than the price on June 6.
The latest increase is the 21st increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections.
The price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on the value-added tax.
