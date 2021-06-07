OPEN APP
Petrol and diesel prices in India were hiked for the second consecutive day on June 7 by 27-28 paise per litre, according to oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Petrol price in Delhi crossed 95-per-litre mark on Monday. In Delhi, petrol is priced at 95.37 a litre, while diesel costs 86.28.

The price of petrol in Mumbai crossed the 101-a-litre mark at 101.47 per litre and diesel costing 93.64 a litre.

In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for 96.77, 95.34, respectively, higher than the price on June 6.

The latest increase is the 21st increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections.

The price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on the value-added tax.

