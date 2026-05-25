Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: From Delhi to Kolkata, full list of costliest and cheapest cities

Fuel prices in India are once again climbing sharply, with petrol crossing ₹115 per litre in some cities and diesel going above ₹104. On Monday, Diesel prices increased by Rs. 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs. 2.61 per litre. The latest revisions come amid rising crude oil prices and global supply concerns, making refuelling significantly more expensive in several parts of the country.

From Bangalore to Chandigarh, here’s a ranking of Indian cities from the most expensive to the cheapest for petrol and diesel.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th time in 2 weeks

1. Hyderabad Hyderabad currently has the highest petrol price among major Indian cities at ₹115.73 per litre. Diesel here costs ₹103.82, making it one of the costliest cities overall for motorists.

2. Thiruvananthapuram Kerala’s capital is almost neck-and-neck with Hyderabad. Petrol is priced at ₹115.49 per litre, while diesel is the highest in the country at ₹104.41.

3. Patna Patna continues to see extremely high fuel prices, with petrol at ₹113.54 and diesel at ₹99.54 per litre.

4. Kolkata Kolkata remains among India’s most expensive metros for fuel. Petrol stands at ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹99.82 per litre.

5. Jaipur Jaipur has witnessed one of the sharpest recent hikes. Petrol costs ₹113.35 per litre and diesel ₹98.39.

6. Mumbai India’s financial capital is also among the pricier cities for fuel. Petrol in Mumbai is ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel is ₹97.83 per litre.

7. Bengaluru Bengaluru motorists are paying ₹110.61 for petrol and ₹98.54 for diesel, keeping the city firmly in the expensive category.

8. Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar has comparatively lower petrol prices than the top cities at ₹108.83, but diesel has crossed ₹100 and currently stands at ₹100.55 per litre.

9. Chennai Fuel prices in Chennai remain steep, with petrol at ₹107.77 and diesel at ₹99.55 per litre.

10. Gurugram Compared to most metros, Gurugram remains relatively cheaper. Petrol costs ₹102.69per litre, while diesel costs ₹95.36 per litre.

11. New Delhi Delhi continues to maintain lower fuel prices due to comparatively lower VAT rates. Petrol here is ₹102.12 and diesel is ₹95.20.

12. Noida Noida is slightly cheaper than Delhi for petrol at ₹101.92 per litre. Diesel is priced at ₹95.37.

13. Lucknow Lucknow has one of the lowest petrol rates among major cities at ₹101.89. Diesel costs ₹95.36 per litre.

14. Ahmedabad Petrol in Ahmedabad is currently around ₹101-102 per litre, while diesel remains around ₹94-95 per litre, making it one of the relatively cheaper major cities for fuel buyers.

15. Chandigarh Chandigarh is currently the cheapest city on the list. Petrol stands at ₹101.54, while diesel is significantly lower than in every other city at ₹86.47 per litre.

States where fuel is the most expensive Telangana currently has the highest petrol and diesel prices among Indian states, with petrol averaging around ₹114.27 per litre and diesel at ₹102.42. Andhra Pradesh follows closely with petrol at ₹114.23 and diesel at ₹101.97. Kerala, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh also remain among the country’s costliest states for fuel due to higher VAT and local taxes.

Petrol, diesel prices rise again with fourth hike in two weeks In less than 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been raised for the fourth time, with the latest hike coming on Monday, 25 May. The cumulative increase in retail fuel rates now stands at ₹7.5 per litre, as state-owned firms continue to pass on rising international prices to consumers.