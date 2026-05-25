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Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: From Delhi to Kolkata, full list of costliest and cheapest cities

Fuel prices continue to rise across India, but rates still vary sharply between cities. From Delhi and Kolkata to Hyderabad and Bengaluru, here is a comparison of petrol and diesel prices across 15 major Indian cities ranked from highest to lowest.

Tarunya Sanjay
Updated25 May 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Delhi to Kolkata, Hyderabad to Bengaluru: 14 Indian cities ranked fuel prices
Delhi to Kolkata, Hyderabad to Bengaluru: 14 Indian cities ranked fuel prices
AI Quick Read

Fuel prices in India are once again climbing sharply, with petrol crossing 115 per litre in some cities and diesel going above 104. On Monday, Diesel prices increased by Rs. 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs. 2.61 per litre. The latest revisions come amid rising crude oil prices and global supply concerns, making refuelling significantly more expensive in several parts of the country.

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From Bangalore to Chandigarh, here’s a ranking of Indian cities from the most expensive to the cheapest for petrol and diesel.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th time in 2 weeks

1. Hyderabad

Hyderabad currently has the highest petrol price among major Indian cities at 115.73 per litre. Diesel here costs 103.82, making it one of the costliest cities overall for motorists.

2. Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s capital is almost neck-and-neck with Hyderabad. Petrol is priced at 115.49 per litre, while diesel is the highest in the country at 104.41.

3. Patna

Patna continues to see extremely high fuel prices, with petrol at 113.54 and diesel at 99.54 per litre.

4. Kolkata

Kolkata remains among India’s most expensive metros for fuel. Petrol stands at 113.51 per litre, while diesel is priced at 99.82 per litre.

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5. Jaipur

Jaipur has witnessed one of the sharpest recent hikes. Petrol costs 113.35 per litre and diesel 98.39.

6. Mumbai

India’s financial capital is also among the pricier cities for fuel. Petrol in Mumbai is 111.21 per litre, while diesel is 97.83 per litre.

7. Bengaluru

Bengaluru motorists are paying 110.61 for petrol and 98.54 for diesel, keeping the city firmly in the expensive category.

8. Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar has comparatively lower petrol prices than the top cities at 108.83, but diesel has crossed 100 and currently stands at 100.55 per litre.

9. Chennai

Fuel prices in Chennai remain steep, with petrol at 107.77 and diesel at 99.55 per litre.

10. Gurugram

Compared to most metros, Gurugram remains relatively cheaper. Petrol costs 102.69per litre, while diesel costs 95.36 per litre.

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11. New Delhi

Delhi continues to maintain lower fuel prices due to comparatively lower VAT rates. Petrol here is 102.12 and diesel is 95.20.

12. Noida

Noida is slightly cheaper than Delhi for petrol at 101.92 per litre. Diesel is priced at 95.37.

13. Lucknow

Lucknow has one of the lowest petrol rates among major cities at 101.89. Diesel costs 95.36 per litre.

14. Ahmedabad

Petrol in Ahmedabad is currently around 101-102 per litre, while diesel remains around 94-95 per litre, making it one of the relatively cheaper major cities for fuel buyers.

15. Chandigarh

Chandigarh is currently the cheapest city on the list. Petrol stands at 101.54, while diesel is significantly lower than in every other city at 86.47 per litre.

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Also Read | IMD predicts rain, thunderstorm in Bengaluru today; check forecast for next week

States where fuel is the most expensive

Telangana currently has the highest petrol and diesel prices among Indian states, with petrol averaging around 114.27 per litre and diesel at 102.42. Andhra Pradesh follows closely with petrol at 114.23 and diesel at 101.97. Kerala, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh also remain among the country’s costliest states for fuel due to higher VAT and local taxes.

Petrol, diesel prices rise again with fourth hike in two weeks

In less than 10 days, petrol and diesel prices have been raised for the fourth time, with the latest hike coming on Monday, 25 May. The cumulative increase in retail fuel rates now stands at 7.5 per litre, as state-owned firms continue to pass on rising international prices to consumers.

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With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices amount to nearly 7.5 per litre since fuel rate revisions resumed on 15 May after a prolonged freeze.

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