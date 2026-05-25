Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again: 4th increase in 2 weeks pushes Delhi petrol at ₹102.12, diesel at ₹95.20

In less than 10 days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time on Monday, pushing the cumulative increase in retail fuel rates by ₹2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks, as state-owned firms continued to pass on rising international prices to consumers.

Diesel prices increased by Rs. 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs. 2.61 per litre, and Petrol hiked to ₹102.12.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices are almost ₹7.5 per litre since fuel rate revision resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.

Petrol prices today in four metro cities after today's hike Delhi ₹102.12 (+2.61)

Kolkata ₹113.51 (+2.87)

Mumbai ₹111.21 (+2.72)

Chennai ₹107.77 (+2.46)

High speed diesel prices today in four metro cities after today's hike Delhi ₹95.20 (+2.71)

Kolkata ₹99.82 (+2.80)

Mumbai ₹97.83 (+2.81)

Chennai ₹99.55 (+2.57)

The successive hikes reflect efforts by state-owned oil marketing companies to pass on the burden of soaring international crude oil prices after keeping retail fuel rates unchanged for an extended period. The increase comes amid elevated global crude prices, tightening refining margins, and a weakening rupee, all of which have significantly increased India’s import costs.

State-run fuel retailers like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd together account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s fuel retail market.

The repeated fuel price hikes follow a sharp surge of more than 50 per cent in global crude oil prices since late February, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil transit chokepoints.

City-wise petrol prices on 25 May

City Price Price change New Delhi ₹ 102.12 +2.61 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 +2.86 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 +2.76 Chennai ₹ 107.77 +2.26 Gurugram ₹ 102.69 +2.53 Noida ₹ 101.92 +2.41 Bengaluru ₹ 110.61 +2.52 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.83 +2.56 Chandigarh ₹ 101.54 +2.59 Hyderabad ₹ 115.73 +2.88 Jaipur ₹ 113.35 +3.51 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 +2.61 Patna ₹ 113.54 +3.07 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 +2.85

After Saturday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs ₹111.21 per litre and diesel ₹97.83 and Kolkata prices are ₹113.51 in petrol and ₹99.82 in diesel, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at ₹107.77 and diesel at ₹99.55.

Prices vary across states due to local taxes.

City-wise diesel prices on 25 May

City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 95.20 +2.71 Kolkata ₹ 99.82 +2.80 Mumbai ₹ 97.83 +2.81 Chennai ₹ 99.55 +2.57 Gurugram ₹ 95.36 +2.63 Noida ₹ 95.37 +2.53 Bengaluru ₹ 98.54 +2.55 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.55 +2.66 Chandigarh ₹ 86.47 +2.53 Hyderabad ₹ 103.82 +2.88 Jaipur ₹ 98.39 +3.34 Lucknow ₹ 95.36 +2.72 Patna ₹ 99.54 +3.01 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 104.41 +2.86

Will there be more fuel price hike? Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, earlier told Livemint, that “given the losses being incurred by OMCs, rise in petrol and diesel prices was inevitable.”

He said more price hikes could follow, as the current increase may not be enough to fully compensate OMCs for their losses.