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Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again: 4th increase in 2 weeks pushes Delhi petrol at ₹102.12, diesel at ₹95.20

Diesel prices increased by Rs. 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs. 2.61 per litre. Diesel in Delhi hiked to 95.20 per litre, and Petrol hiked to 102.12.

Written By Chanchal, Tarunya Sanjay
Updated25 May 2026, 06:44 AM IST
Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again: 4th increase in 2 weeks pushes Delhi petrol at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>102.12, diesel at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.20
Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again: 4th increase in 2 weeks pushes Delhi petrol at ₹102.12, diesel at ₹95.20(PTI)
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In less than 10 days, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time on Monday, pushing the cumulative increase in retail fuel rates by 2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks, as state-owned firms continued to pass on rising international prices to consumers.

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Diesel prices increased by Rs. 2.71 per litre and petrol by Rs. 2.61 per litre, and Petrol hiked to 102.12.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices are almost 7.5 per litre since fuel rate revision resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.

Petrol prices today in four metro cities after today's hike

Delhi 102.12 (+2.61)

Kolkata 113.51 (+2.87)

Mumbai 111.21 (+2.72)

Chennai 107.77 (+2.46)

High speed diesel prices today in four metro cities after today's hike

Delhi 95.20 (+2.71)

Kolkata 99.82 (+2.80)

Mumbai 97.83 (+2.81)

Chennai 99.55 (+2.57)

 

Also Read | US-Iran News LIVE: Petrol, diesel prices hikes again! Fourth time in 2 weeks

The successive hikes reflect efforts by state-owned oil marketing companies to pass on the burden of soaring international crude oil prices after keeping retail fuel rates unchanged for an extended period. The increase comes amid elevated global crude prices, tightening refining margins, and a weakening rupee, all of which have significantly increased India’s import costs.

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State-run fuel retailers like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd together account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s fuel retail market.

The repeated fuel price hikes follow a sharp surge of more than 50 per cent in global crude oil prices since late February, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil transit chokepoints.

City-wise petrol prices on 25 May

CityPricePrice change
New Delhi 102.12+2.61
Kolkata 113.51+2.86
Mumbai 111.21+2.76
Chennai 107.77+2.26
Gurugram 102.69+2.53
Noida 101.92+2.41
Bengaluru 110.61+2.52
Bhubaneswar 108.83+2.56
Chandigarh 101.54+2.59
Hyderabad 115.73+2.88
Jaipur 113.35+3.51
Lucknow 101.89+2.61
Patna 113.54+3.07
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49+2.85

After Saturday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs 111.21 per litre and diesel 97.83 and Kolkata prices are 113.51 in petrol and 99.82 in diesel, respectively. In Chennai, petrol is priced at 107.77 and diesel at 99.55.

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Prices vary across states due to local taxes.

City-wise diesel prices on 25 May

 

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 95.20+2.71
Kolkata 99.82+2.80
Mumbai 97.83+2.81
Chennai 99.55+2.57
Gurugram 95.36+2.63
Noida 95.37+2.53
Bengaluru 98.54+2.55
Bhubaneswar 100.55+2.66
Chandigarh 86.47+2.53
Hyderabad 103.82+2.88
Jaipur 98.39+3.34
Lucknow 95.36+2.72
Patna 99.54+3.01
Thiruvananthapuram 104.41+2.86
Also Read | Petrol Up ₹5 In 10 Days: 3rd Fuel Price Hike In India Since May 15 Amid Iran War

Will there be more fuel price hike?

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, earlier told Livemint, that “given the losses being incurred by OMCs, rise in petrol and diesel prices was inevitable.”

He said more price hikes could follow, as the current increase may not be enough to fully compensate OMCs for their losses.

Financial services firm Emkay Global Financial Services has estimated that petrol and diesel prices could increase by as much as 10 per litre in the near term, as oil marketing companies attempt to offset the impact of elevated global crude oil prices.

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