Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked again to reach record high. Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again to reach record high. Check rates in your city

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation
  • The price revision had resumed last week after ending an 18-day hiatus

Fuel prices were hiked for the seventh time this month to break the previous records and continued to retail above 100 in Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, both petrol and diesel price increased by 25 paise, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The hike took petrol rates in the national capital to 92.05 while diesel stood at 82.61 on Wednesday.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT).

Oil companies that have in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on 15 April. This coincided with electioneering hitting a peak to elect new governments in five states, including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, the oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of the firming trend in international oil markets.

The price revision had resumed last week after ending an 18-day hiatus.

These are the prices in your city

Mumbai: Petrol prices – 98.36 per litre; diesel prices – 89.75 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – 93.84 per litre; diesel prices – 87.49 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – 92.16 per litre; diesel prices – 85.45 per litre

Pune: Petrol prices – 98.00 per litre; diesel prices – 88.03 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 95.11 per litre; diesel prices – 87.57 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 95.67 per litre; diesel prices – 90.06 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – 100.08 per litre; diesel prices – 90.05 per litre

