Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday crossed 84 mark while petrol rate in Mumbai neared 100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again.

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to 93.44 a litre and diesel rose to 84.32.

Rates had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for 99.71 and diesel is priced at 91.57 per litre.

