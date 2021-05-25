Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Premium
A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a vehicle
1 min read . 08:57 AM IST Staff Writer

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre

Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday crossed 84 mark while petrol rate in Mumbai neared 100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday crossed 84 mark while petrol rate in Mumbai neared 100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to 93.44 a litre and diesel rose to 84.32.

Rates had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for 99.71 and diesel is priced at 91.57 per litre.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!