Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre
Diesel price in the national capital on Tuesday crossed ₹84 mark while petrol rate in Mumbai neared ₹100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again.
Petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to ₹93.44 a litre and diesel rose to ₹84.32.
Rates had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.
A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for ₹99.71 and diesel is priced at ₹91.57 per litre.
