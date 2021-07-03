Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in your city1 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2021, 09:11 AM IST
Petrol prices in Delhi touched ₹99.22 per litre while diesel was priced at ₹89.23 per litre.
Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Saturday taking fuel prices in Indto a historic high, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of ₹105.30 a litre with the fresh increase in the price. Diesel price also increased to retail at ₹96.77 per litre in Mumbai.
The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the ₹100-a-litre mark.
