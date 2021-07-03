Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in your city1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Petrol prices in Delhi touched ₹99.22 per litre while diesel was priced at ₹89.23 per litre.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol prices in Delhi touched ₹99.22 per litre while diesel was priced at ₹89.23 per litre.
Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Saturday taking fuel prices in Indto a historic high, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Saturday taking fuel prices in Indto a historic high, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
Petrol prices in Delhi touched ₹99.22 per litre while diesel was priced at ₹89.23 per litre.
Petrol prices in Delhi touched ₹99.22 per litre while diesel was priced at ₹89.23 per litre.
Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of ₹105.30 a litre with the fresh increase in the price. Diesel price also increased to retail at ₹96.77 per litre in Mumbai.
The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the ₹100-a-litre mark.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!