Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check latest rates in your city

File photo: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Livemint

Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Saturday taking fuel prices in Indto a historic high, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of 105.30 a litre with the fresh increase in the price. Diesel price also increased to retail at 96.77 per litre in Mumbai.

The city, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the 100-a-litre mark.

