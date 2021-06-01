The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Tuesday by 26 paise and 25 paise respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Fuel prices were hiked by 16 times in May.

In the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost ₹94.49 and a litre of diesel will cost ₹85.38.

In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to ₹100.72 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel advanced to ₹92.69 a litre.

Rates of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.