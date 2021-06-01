Subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today. Check rates in your city

An employee fills the auto tank with petrol at a gas station
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Staff Writer

In the national capital, a litre of petrol will cost 94.49 and a litre of diesel will cost 85.38.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Tuesday by 26 paise and 25 paise respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Fuel prices were hiked by 16 times in May.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again in Delhi on Tuesday by 26 paise and 25 paise respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Fuel prices were hiked by 16 times in May.

In Mumbai, the petrol price changed to 100.72 per litre on Tuesday. The cost of diesel advanced to 92.69 a litre.

Rates of petrol and diesel are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis.

The fuel prices vary from state to state in the country due to the value-added tax or VAT.

