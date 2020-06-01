NEW DELHI : As the gradual opening up of the economy begins today with 'Unlock 1', the Maharashtra government has hiked cess on fuel by ₹2 a litre. As a result, the price of petrol and diesel has gone up by ₹2 a litre each in Mumbai and other parts of the state with effect from today.

From today, a litre of petrol costs ₹78.32 per litre in Mumbai while diesel is available at ₹68.21 in the city. Earlier in March also, the state government had hiked VAT (value added tax) by Re 1 litre each for both the automobile fuels.

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, most state governments have hiked taxes on fuel to boost up revenues. Even the central government had hiked excise duty on petrol by ₹10 per litre and that on diesel by ₹13 a litre last month. The excise duty hike, however, did not translate into a subsequent hike in retail prices as it got adjusted against the drop in crude oil rates.

Various taxes, including those imposed by both the state and central governments, comprise around 70% of retail prices. In Maharashtra, the VAT on petrol and diesel is 26% and 24%, respectively. Beside, a cess is also applicable on both fuels that the state government has increased from ₹8.12 to ₹10.12 per litre on petrol and ₹3 per litre from the earlier Re 1 on diesel.

According to the Indian Oil website, prices of petrol in the four metro cities, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were ₹71.26, ₹73.30, ₹78.32 and ₹75.54 per litre, respectively. While the diesel prices were ₹69.39, ₹65.62, ₹68.21 and 68.22 per litre, respectively.

