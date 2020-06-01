Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 2 a litre in Mumbai today

Various taxes, including those imposed by both the state and central governments, comprise around 70% of retail prices. In Maharashtra, the VAT on petrol and diesel is 26% and 24%, respectively. Beside, a cess is also applicable on both fuels that the state government has increased from ₹8.12 to ₹10.12 per litre on petrol and ₹3 per litre from the earlier Re 1 on diesel.