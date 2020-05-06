Retail prices of petrol and diesel will go up by ₹2 per litre each in Punjab as the state government increased the tax on petrol and diesel on Tuesday night. It raised the value added tax (VAT) on diesel from 11.80 per cent to 15.15 per cent and on petrol from 20.11 per cent to 23.30 per cent, official said.

After the raise in VAT on fuel, the retail rate of petrol will increase from ₹70.38 a litre to 72.43 a litre, while the rate of diesel will go up from ₹62.02 a litre to ₹64.06 a litre, said Ashwinder Mongia, a member of the Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association.

Mongia slammed the state government for increasing the VAT rates, saying it would encourage smuggling of fuel and adversely hit the interest of petroleum dealers.

"The move of the state government is not going to result in much increase in revenue collection. Rather it will encourage smuggling of fuel from Chandigarh, where the tax rates are much lower," he said.

After the increase in VAT, the prices of petrol and diesel in Punjab will be costlier by ₹6.61 a litre and ₹4.86 a litre respectively than Chandigarh.

The state government on Tuesday night notified the amendments in Schedule E appended to the Punjab Value Added Tax Act, 2005, a statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

