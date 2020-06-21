NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the 15th consecutive day today. After today's hike of 35 paise and 60 paise, petrol price has gone up by ₹7.97 a litre and diesel price by ₹8.88 a litre during the fortnight. At 19-month high, petrol price is now close to the ₹80 mark in Delhi while diesel is at an all-time high.

In 2018, petrol and diesel prices had touched record highs. On October 16, 2018, diesel rate had touched a peak of ₹75.69 per litre in Delhi and on October 4, 2018, petrol price had soared to ₹84 a litre in Delhi. Diesel price is now at new highs.

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹79.23 Diesel ₹78.27

Gurgaon: Petrol ₹77.48. Diesel ₹70.74

Mumbai: Petrol ₹86.04. Diesel ₹76.69

Chennai: Petrol ₹82.58. Diesel ₹75.80

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹82.25. Diesel ₹76.49

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹81.81. Diesel ₹74.43

According to a report, fuel price would continue to be hiked for the next few days to cover up for the losses being incurred by oil marketing companies necessitated with the recovery in crude oil rates.

The government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹3 per litre each and then again on May 5 by a record ₹10 per litre in case of petrol and ₹13 on diesel. The two hikes, however, did not lead to an immediate hike at that point of time in retail prices as it was adjusted against the drop in crude oil rates.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via