Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 8 in 15 days. Check today's rates
An employee adds fuel in a scooty, at a petrol pump, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 8 in 15 days. Check today's rates

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Nikhil Agarwal

  • Petrol price is at a 19-month high in India
  • Diesel price has touched new lifetime high level

NEW DELHI : Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the 15th consecutive day today. After today's hike of 35 paise and 60 paise, petrol price has gone up by 7.97 a litre and diesel price by 8.88 a litre during the fortnight. At 19-month high, petrol price is now close to the 80 mark in Delhi while diesel is at an all-time high.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the 15th consecutive day today. After today's hike of 35 paise and 60 paise, petrol price has gone up by 7.97 a litre and diesel price by 8.88 a litre during the fortnight. At 19-month high, petrol price is now close to the 80 mark in Delhi while diesel is at an all-time high.

In 2018, petrol and diesel prices had touched record highs. On October 16, 2018, diesel rate had touched a peak of 75.69 per litre in Delhi and on October 4, 2018, petrol price had soared to 84 a litre in Delhi. Diesel price is now at new highs.

In 2018, petrol and diesel prices had touched record highs. On October 16, 2018, diesel rate had touched a peak of 75.69 per litre in Delhi and on October 4, 2018, petrol price had soared to 84 a litre in Delhi. Diesel price is now at new highs.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Latest petrol, diesel prices in top cities:

New Delhi: Petrol 79.23 Diesel 78.27

Gurgaon: Petrol 77.48. Diesel 70.74

Mumbai: Petrol 86.04. Diesel 76.69

Chennai: Petrol 82.58. Diesel 75.80

Hyderabad: Petrol 82.25. Diesel 76.49

Bengaluru: Petrol 81.81. Diesel 74.43

According to a report, fuel price would continue to be hiked for the next few days to cover up for the losses being incurred by oil marketing companies necessitated with the recovery in crude oil rates.

The government on March 14 hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by 3 per litre each and then again on May 5 by a record 10 per litre in case of petrol and 13 on diesel. The two hikes, however, did not lead to an immediate hike at that point of time in retail prices as it was adjusted against the drop in crude oil rates.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated