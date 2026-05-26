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Petrol, Diesel prices hiked for fourth time: Check latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru on 26 May

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the fourth time in recent weeks, pushing fuel costs higher across major Indian cities. Here are the latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other metro cities as of May 26, along with details on the latest revisions.

Tarunya Sanjay
Published26 May 2026, 06:58 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time in less than two weeks on Monday, 25 May, with cumulative increase in retail fuel rates now stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.5 per litre per across major cities
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time in less than two weeks on Monday, 25 May, with cumulative increase in retail fuel rates now stands at ₹ ₹7.5 per litre per across major cities
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Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time in less than two weeks on Monday, 25 May, with cumulative increase in retail fuel rates now stands at 7.5 per litre per across major cities. The latest revision pushed petrol prices in Delhi to 102.12 per litre, while diesel rose to 95.20 per litre, according to price notifications issued by fuel retailers.

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The hike comes amid continued volatility in global crude oil markets following escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route. International crude oil prices have remained elevated over the past few weeks, prompting oil marketing companies to gradually pass on higher costs to consumers after months of price stability.

According to a report by Liveint, Monday’s revision marks the fourth increase in fuel prices since May 15. Oil companies had earlier announced a 3 per litre hike, followed by two smaller increases before the latest revision.

Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th time in 2 weeks

City-wise petrol prices on 26 May

CityPricePrice change
New Delhi 102.120.00
Kolkata 113.51+0.04
Mumbai 111.21+0.03
Chennai 108.01+0.24
Gurugram 102.770.00
Noida 101.92-0.20
Bengaluru 110.89-0.04
Bhubaneswar 108.83-0.39
Chandigarh 101.54+0.03
Hyderabad 115.73+0.04
Jaipur 112.76+0.10
Lucknow 102.04-0.01
Patna 113.65+0.30
Thiruvananthapuram 115.490.00

After Monday's increase, petrol at PSU pumps in Mumbai now costs 111.21 per litre, and diesel 97.83; in Kolkata, petrol costs 113.51 and diesel 99.82. In Chennai, petrol is priced at 108.01 and diesel at 99.55.

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Prices vary across states due to local taxes.

City-wise diesel prices on 26 May

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 95.200.00
Kolkata 99.820.00
Mumbai 97.830.00
Chennai 99.78+0.23
Gurugram 95.440.00
Noida 95.37-0.19
Bengaluru 98.800.00
Bhubaneswar 100.55-0.37
Chandigarh 86.470.0
Hyderabad 103.820.00
Jaipur 97.86+0.08
Lucknow 95.53-0.02
Patna 99.65+0.29
Thiruvananthapuram 104.41+0.01
Also Read | Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 4th time since May 15 - How costlier is fuel now

Four fuel price hikes since May 15

Fuel prices had largely remained unchanged since 2022 despite fluctuations in international crude oil prices. However, oil retailers resumed regular revisions earlier this month after crude prices surged sharply due to geopolitical uncertainties and supply concerns in the global energy market.

Industry analysts cities by Reuters said public sector oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, are attempting to offset mounting under-recoveries caused by higher crude import costs and currency fluctuations.

According to Mint, the three state-run retailers together account for nearly 90% of India’s fuel retail market. The report added that companies had absorbed a significant portion of rising crude costs over the past several months before restarting price revisions this month.

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Will there be more fuel price hikes?

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, earlier told LiveMint, that “given the losses being incurred by OMCs, rise in petrol and diesel prices was inevitable.”

He said more price hikes could follow, as the current increase may not fully compensate OMCs for their losses.

Financial services firm Emkay Global Financial Services has estimated that petrol and diesel prices could increase by as much as 10 per litre in the near term, as oil marketing companies attempt to offset the impact of elevated global crude oil prices.

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