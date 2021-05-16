After a day's hiatus, petrol and diesel rates were raised again on Sunday for the ninth time this month to scale record high.

The petrol price increased by 24 paise while diesel got costlier by 27 paise, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike propelled petrol rates in Delhi to climb to an all-time high of ₹92.58 per litre and diesel reached ₹83.22 per litre.

Rates had already crossed the ₹ 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. With the latest increase, prices in Mumbai are inching closer to the mark too.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 on diesel.

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹98.88 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.40 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹92.67 per litre; diesel prices – ₹86.06 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹94.31 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.07 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹95.33 per litre; diesel prices – ₹87.92 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹96.22 per litre; diesel prices – ₹90.73 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹94.81 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.70 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹98.67 per litre; diesel prices – ₹91.54 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹94.79 per litre; diesel prices – ₹88.46 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹89.05 per litre; diesel prices – ₹82.89 per litre

Oil companies, who have in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on 15 April. This coincided with electioneering hitting a peak to elect new governments in five states including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of firming trends in international oil markets.

