3 min read.Updated: 08 Jul 2021, 07:44 AM IST Edited By Sneha
The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the ₹100-a-litre mark. It has crossed the psychological mark in at least 10 state capitals so far
Fuel prices were increased for the second straight day on Thursday after already breaching the ₹100-mark in all metro cities.
In the sixth hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.
The latest revision has taken the cost of petrol to ₹100.56 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.59 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.18 per litre.
The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the ₹100-a-litre mark. It has crossed the psychological mark in at least 10 state capitals so far.
Bhopal had in May become the first city to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July. Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over ₹100 per litre on Wednesday.
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
As much as 55% of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi is made up of taxes ( ₹32.90 a litre excise duty collected by the central government and ₹22.80 VAT levied by the state government).