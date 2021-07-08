Fuel prices were increased for the second straight day on Thursday after already breaching the ₹100-mark in all metro cities.

In the sixth hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

The latest revision has taken the cost of petrol to ₹100.56 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at ₹89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at ₹106.59 per litre, whereas diesel has reached ₹97.18 per litre.

The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the ₹100-a-litre mark. It has crossed the psychological mark in at least 10 state capitals so far.

Bhopal had in May become the first city to breach the ₹100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above ₹100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July. Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over ₹100 per litre on Wednesday.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

As much as 55% of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi is made up of taxes ( ₹32.90 a litre excise duty collected by the central government and ₹22.80 VAT levied by the state government).

Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes ( ₹31.80 central excise and ₹13.04 state VAT).

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – ₹100.56 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – ₹106.59 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.18 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – ₹100.62 per litre; diesel prices – ₹92.65 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – ₹101.37 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.15 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – ₹103.94 per litre; diesel prices – ₹94.99 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – ₹104.50 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.68 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – ₹102.54 per litre; diesel prices – ₹96.20 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – ₹107.37 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.74 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – ₹102.79 per litre; diesel prices – ₹95.14 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – ₹96.70 per litre; diesel prices – ₹89.25 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – ₹108.88 per litre; diesel prices – ₹98.40 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – ₹101.37 per litre; diesel prices – ₹97.67 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – ₹103.44 per litre; diesel prices – ₹93.24 per litre

Thursday's was the 38th hike in fuel prices since 4 May, when oil companies revised the rates after observing an 18-day hiatus during assembly elections in five states and a UT.

Since then, the price of petrol has risen by ₹10.16 per litre and diesel by ₹8.83 a litre.

The rally in domestic prices is said to be on the back of international Brent crude rates as India is dependent upon imports for 85% of its oil needs.





