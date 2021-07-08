Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in row after hitting century in all metros. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in row after hitting century in all metros. Check latest rates

Premium
A worker refuels a vehicle in New Delhi, India
3 min read . 07:44 AM IST Edited By Sneha

The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the 100-a-litre mark. It has crossed the psychological mark in at least 10 state capitals so far

Fuel prices were increased for the second straight day on Thursday after already breaching the 100-mark in all metro cities.

Fuel prices were increased for the second straight day on Thursday after already breaching the 100-mark in all metro cities.

In the sixth hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In the sixth hike of this month, petrol got costlier by 35 paise in the national capital, while diesel rose by 9 paise, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The latest revision has taken the cost of petrol to 100.56 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at 89.62. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at 106.59 per litre, whereas diesel has reached 97.18 per litre.

The national capital had on Wednesday become the last of the metro cities to see auto fuel rising above the 100-a-litre mark. It has crossed the psychological mark in at least 10 state capitals so far.

Bhopal had in May become the first city to breach the 100-mark in petrol prices. It was followed by Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Patna and Thiruvananthapuram saw petrol retailing above 100 in the last week of June whereas Chennai and Bhubaneshwar joined the list in the first week of July. Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over 100 per litre on Wednesday.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

As much as 55% of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi is made up of taxes ( 32.90 a litre excise duty collected by the central government and 22.80 VAT levied by the state government).

`

Half of the diesel price is made up of taxes ( 31.80 central excise and 13.04 state VAT).

Here are the latest rates in your city:

Delhi: Petrol prices – 100.56 per litre; diesel prices – 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol prices – 106.59 per litre; diesel prices – 97.18 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol prices – 100.62 per litre; diesel prices – 92.65 per litre

Chennai: Petrol prices – 101.37 per litre; diesel prices – 94.15 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol prices – 103.94 per litre; diesel prices – 94.99 per litre

Hyderabad: Petrol prices – 104.50 per litre; diesel prices – 97.68 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol prices – 102.54 per litre; diesel prices – 96.20 per litre

Jaipur: Petrol prices – 107.37 per litre; diesel prices – 98.74 per litre

Patna: Petrol prices – 102.79 per litre; diesel prices – 95.14 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol prices – 96.70 per litre; diesel prices – 89.25 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol prices – 108.88 per litre; diesel prices – 98.40 per litre

Bhubaneswar: Petrol prices – 101.37 per litre; diesel prices – 97.67 per litre

Srinagar: Petrol prices – 103.44 per litre; diesel prices – 93.24 per litre

Thursday's was the 38th hike in fuel prices since 4 May, when oil companies revised the rates after observing an 18-day hiatus during assembly elections in five states and a UT.

Since then, the price of petrol has risen by 10.16 per litre and diesel by 8.83 a litre.

The rally in domestic prices is said to be on the back of international Brent crude rates as India is dependent upon imports for 85% of its oil needs.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!