Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand due to tax

NEW DELHI : Following other states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the Rajasthan government has also increased Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. The Uttarakhand government, on the other hand, has increased the price of petrol and diesel per litre by ₹one and ₹two, respectively by imposing healthcare tax.

Uttarakhand cabinet minister and state government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said the tax will be utilised for the development of the state.

After the tax hike, petrol is costlier by 2 per cent and diesel by 1 per cent in Rajasthan from today. Several governments including Delhi, Assam and Uttarakhand have also increased tax on petrol and diesel in a bid to boost revenue which has taken a toll due to lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

VAT on petrol has been increased to 38 per cent from 36 per cent earlier while on diesel to 28 per cent from 27 per cent earlier. Before lockdown, the VAT rate on petrol was 30 per cent and on diesel was 22 per cent. In the last week of March, the state government increased VAT by 4 percentage points on petrol and diesel and then in April-mid, it increased the rate by 2 percentage points on petrol and 1 percentage point on diesel.

Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association President Suneet Bagai said that state government has revised the VAT rate third time in the last three months. The increased rate will burden the dealers as well as consumers.

"Cash strapped government has again increased VAT rate on fuel. It will burden dealers as well as consumers. Petrol and diesel pumps located in the border areas of neighbouring districts are on the verge of shutdown due to increased VAT. Demand is continuously decreasing," he said adding that prices of petrol and diesel in the state are higher than that in neighbouring states.

