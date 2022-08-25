Petrol, diesel prices hiked in this state. Check details here

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in this state. Check details here2 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Petrol and diesel prices have been left unchanged for more than three months in the metros
Shillong: The Meghalaya government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel, state taxation minister James PK Sangma said, news agency PTI reported.
"As you may be aware that the state of Assam has hiked the rates of petrol and diesel. To commensurate this, the state government here also revises its rate of petrol and diesel to take advantage of the price difference," Sangma said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the changes.
The rate of petrol in Byrnihat would now be ₹95.1 per litre and in Shillong, it would be ₹96.83. Diesel would cost ₹83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and in Shillong, it would be ₹84.72.
The tax on petrol was 13.5 per cent or ₹11 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 13.5 per cent or ₹12.50 per litre, whichever is higher.
The tax on diesel was 5 per cent or ₹4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 5 per cent or ₹5.50 per litre, whichever is higher.
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices have been left unchanged for more than three months by OMCs. The last country-wide change in price came on May 21. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day.
On August 25, the petrol price was ₹96.72 per litre in New Delhi, while it was ₹106.03 in Kolkata, ₹106.31 in Mumbai, and ₹102.63 a litre in Chennai. On other hand, diesel was priced at ₹89.62 per litre in the national capital, while it stood at ₹92.76 in Kolkata, ₹94.27 in Mumbai, and R 94.24 in Chennai.
