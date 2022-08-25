Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices hiked in this state. Check details here

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in this state. Check details here

The rate of petrol in Byrnihat would now be 95.1 per litre and in Shillong, it would be 96.83.
2 min read . 12:31 PM ISTLivemint

Petrol and diesel prices have been left unchanged for more than three months in the metros

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel, state taxation minister James PK Sangma said, news agency PTI reported.

"As you may be aware that the state of Assam has hiked the rates of petrol and diesel. To commensurate this, the state government here also revises its rate of petrol and diesel to take advantage of the price difference," Sangma said on Wednesday after the cabinet approved the changes.

Meghalaya hikes petrol, diesel prices. Check new rates here

The rate of petrol in Byrnihat would now be 95.1 per litre and in Shillong, it would be 96.83. Diesel would cost 83.5 per litre in Byrnihat and in Shillong, it would be 84.72.

Tax on petrol in Meghalaya

The tax on petrol was 13.5 per cent or 11 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 13.5 per cent or 12.50 per litre, whichever is higher.

Tax on diesel in Meghalaya

The tax on diesel was 5 per cent or 4 per litre, whichever is higher. It has been revised to 5 per cent or 5.50 per litre, whichever is higher.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices have been left unchanged for more than three months by OMCs. The last country-wide change in price came on May 21. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented from 6 am every day.

Petrol, diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata

On August 25, the petrol price was 96.72 per litre in New Delhi, while it was 106.03 in Kolkata, 106.31 in Mumbai, and 102.63 a litre in Chennai. On other hand, diesel was priced at 89.62 per litre in the national capital, while it stood at 92.76 in Kolkata, 94.27 in Mumbai, and R 94.24 in Chennai.

